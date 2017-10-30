St Neots man due to appear in Peterborough court charged with murder

A man is due to appear in court today charged with murder.

Kai Nazir (19) of The Crescent, St Neots, has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, October 30).

Emergency services were called to Monkfield Lane, Cambourne, at about 12.35am on Saturday (October 28) with reports of violence.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life threatening injuries.