SPALDING MURDER TRIAL: ‘I’d felt like murdering for quite a while’

A 15-year-old girl who helped plan the killings of a mother and daughter had “felt like murdering for quite a while” and was relieved once the victims were dead, a jury has heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of her age, told detectives her boyfriend “seemed fine” after he stabbed Katie and Elizabeth Edwards to death with a kitchen knife.

Katie Edwards

The female defendant has admitted manslaughter but denies murder, while her boyfriend, who was aged 14 at the time of the killings, has pleaded guilty to murder.

The bodies of Ms Edwards (49) and her 13-year-old daughter Katie were found by police at their home in Dawson Avenue, Spalding on April 15 this year.

On the second day of a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, jurors were read transcripts of police interviews conducted with the girl, who told detectives she had intended to take her own life after the killings.

During interviews conducted at a police station on April 16, the girl told police she had planned the killings – which started off as a joke with her boyfriend – over several days but had “felt like murdering for quite a while”, the court heard.

In the second of two interviews, the girl said: “A gun would have been easier but we don’t have any really in this country... the knife was a better solution.”

The court has heard that the teenage killers shared a bath after the fatal stabbings and watched four films before they were arrested.

After accepting that she had been “part and parcel” of the deaths, the girl was asked how her boyfriend seemed afterwards.

The girl told police: “He seemed fine. I don’t know how he’s feeling now but at that moment in time he seemed fine.”

Invited to describe how she had felt, the female defendant went on: “I was OK with it. Just the fact that it happened so quickly gave me peace of mind.”

The teenager – who left a note saying “F*** you world” and asking for her ashes to be scattered at a special place – also told police how she was given a backpack containing four knives by her boyfriend.

In her first interview, the girl said the boy had slowly opened Ms Edwards’ bedroom door before stabbing her.

Describing the events inside the victims’ home, she told police: “He walked into the room and he kind of climbed onto the bed.

“He was on top of her, he had a pillow over her face. Then after about 10 minutes of him putting his weight on her, she was dead.

“There was a little bit of blood spattered on the wall. And there was a lot of blood on the bed.”

The court heard that the girl did not see Katie’s murder but did hear her mumble something as she was killed.”

• The case continues.

