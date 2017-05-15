Spalding man hospitalised after town centre assault

A 20-year-old man was assaulted while queuing for a taxi in Spalding.
DC Steve Nesbitt is investigating the incident of grievous bodily harm that took place around 3.30am on Saturday April 30.
The victim, a 20 year-old local man, was assaulted whilst in the queue at the taxi rank in Red Lion Street. He required hospital treatment for a facial injury.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact DC Nesbitt at Spalding CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 134 of 1st May.
