Smoke grenade set off and pub evacuated as Peterborough United and Cambridge United fans clash on derby day

A smoke grenade was set off and a city centre pub evacuated and closed as Peterborough United and Cambridge United fans clashed before last night's match.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “At about 6.20pm yesterday (7 November) a smoke grenade was set off at the Grain and Hop Store in Regent Terrace, Cambridge, causing the premises to be evacuated.

“Officers were already in attendance due to the football match between Cambridge United and Peterborough United. They prevented disorder and escorted away fans to the stadium.

“The grenade has been recovered and the incident is being investigated. No arrests have been made and no injuries reported.”

The pub remained closed in the aftermath of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0644141117 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.