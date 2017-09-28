Sixth Peterborough landlord fined in two months for not holding licence

A Peterborough landlord has been fined £1,000 for renting out a property without a licence which he was legally obliged to obtain under the city council’s selective licensing scheme.

Azaad Rajub, of Clarence Road, pleaded guilty at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 27. He received a fine of £1,000 plus a total of £200 costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

This is the sixth successful prosecution for the same offence brought by the SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service in the past two months.

From December 1, 2016 residential landlords have been required to obtain a licence in order to let a property to tenants within designated areas. The selective licensing scheme aims to improve the quality of life for everyone in the area by ensuring a consistent high standard of management of private rented homes.

Council officers visited the property on Gladstone Street following intelligence that suggested it was being let without a licence. A SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service officer formally requested that the owner applied for a licence but despite several letters Mr Rajub failed to do so - an offence under the Housing Act 2004.

Councillor Irene Walsh, council cabinet member for communities, said: “This landlord is clearly in the minority with 6,800 applications received for licences.

“We would urge all landlords to ensure they are fully aware of all their responsibilities under the law, including our selective licensing scheme. It is not acceptable to rent out a property in a designated area without a licence.”

Helen Blake, prevention and enforcement officer, who investigated the offence, said: “Landlords, managing agents or tenants within the designated areas should obtain advice to ascertain whether their property is affected by the scheme by contacting the selective licensing team at the city council.”

Mr Rajub has now obtained a licence for the property at a cost of £900, instead of for as little as £50 when the scheme started.