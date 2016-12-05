Signs covered as racist graffiti hits Peterborough park again

Racist graffiti has been sprayed on signs at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows Park for the seventh time in just two weeks.

Staff have been forced to put plastic covers over the signs as the scrawl is so offensive.

A spokeswoman for Nene Park Trust, who run Ferry Meadows, said: “We were hit again overnight last night.

“We have a team working hard now to cover the signs which have been affected.

“We do not want people seeing what was written on them as it is offensive.”

As the signs have been covered up, visitors to the park needing maps will have to visit the information centre.

Paths, bridges and buildings have also been hit.

The spokeswoman said: “We are working with police to find out who is behind this - police have told us it is a group of individuals.

“We cannot keep cleaning it off.

“The wooden signs have to be sanded down to get rid of the graffiti. They have only been up for three or four years, so have plenty of life left in them. A large number of signs have been hit over the past two weeks.

“We don’t to have to replace perspex signs either.

“This is just mindless graffiti - we don’t know why we have been targeted.”

Anyone with information about who is behind the vandalism should call police on 101.