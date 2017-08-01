Shotguns, cash and 4x4 stolen in Holme burglary

Thieves have stolen cash, shotguns and a 4x4 in a burglary in Holme.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in Holme last Friday, July 28.

The offenders broke into the house in Church Street between 7.15am and 11.45am.

They stole £1,800 in cash, three shotguns, an Armani watch and a pair of silver cufflinks, before stealing a dark grey Toyota Hi Lux from the driveway.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary between the times stated.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0431280717