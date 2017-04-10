Shop assistant threatened with knife during armed robbery in Peterborough

A shop assistant was threatened with a knife during an armed robbery in Peterborough.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Tuesday, April 4 at the One Stop in St Paul’s Road when a man entered the shop and demanded the assistant hand over money from the till.

Police would like to speak to this man

The assistant handed him around £240 and the offender left the shop.

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Sarah Philips said: “I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the images or who has information about the robbery.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Philips on 101 quoting incident 610 of April 4.