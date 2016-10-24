Seventh anniversary of the tragic murder of Bourne supermarket worker Alan Wood

Today (Monday) is the seventh anniversary of the brutal murder of a Bourne supermarket worker, Alan Wood.

The 50-year-old man’s mutilated and lifeless body was found on the living room floor of his home in Lound by a neighbour on October 24, 2009.

Police say “extraordinary levels of violence” were used against Alan while the criminal or criminals involved walked away with just a few hundred pounds.

Despite extensive police inquiries at home and abroad, Alan’s murder remains unsolved.

Last year the disturbing case was featured in a TV documentary, Donal MacIntyre: Unsolved, and Lincolnshire Police confirmed shortly after it was aired that they were investigating new leads.

Today police said they continue to search DNA databases.

On a website dedicated to solving the crime – www.alanwood.murder.com – police say: “It is not clear how many people carried out the attack, but one of the offenders did injure themselves - leaving blood at the scene. Forensic analysis has given detectives a full male DNA profile.

“This has been run through the national DNA database in the UK and has come back negative. Similar database searches have been done around the world and to date there have been no matches.”

Alan was last seen alive by friends on October 21, 2009 when he called for a drink at his local, The Willoughby Arms in Little Bytham.

It is believed Alan then went home but was disturbed the next day when he was in bed reading and something or someone caused him to go to the front door.