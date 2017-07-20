Seven of eight rare miniature ponies stolen from Fenland farm recovered by police

Seven of eight miniature ponies that were stolen from a farm in the Cambridgeshire Fens have been found and returned home.

Only the palomino pony (photo attached) is still missing after two were found on Tuesday, July 18, in a field near Christchurch and five were recovered by the force’s Rural Crime Action Team in a field near Beck Row Travellers’ site in Suffolk following a call by a member of Cambridgeshire Countryside Watch.

The ponies were stolen from a field in Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea, overnight between 10pm on Wednesday July 12 and 8am Thursday morning, July 13.

Anyone with information about the remaining missing pony should call police on 101 quoting CF0397610717CF0397610717. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.