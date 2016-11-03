Seven men jailed after serious disorder outside Peterborough pub during Posh and Millwall match

Seven football hooligans have been sentenced for their parts in a serious disorder outside a pub in Peterborough.

During the second half of the game between Peterborough United and Millwall on October 3, 2015, a number of opposing fans clashed on Oundle Road. Beer bottles were thrown and used by the group as weapons to commit assaults on each other.

The group, all of whom were charged with affray, were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, November 1.

• Paul Gaynor, 34, of Braganza Street, Southwick, London – 15 months’ imprisonment and an eight year Football Banning Order.

• Jack Wright, 22, of Lancaster Drive, Hornchurch, London – 32 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for two years with 200 hours’ unpaid work and a four year Football Banning Order.

• Jon Roe, 30, of Cherry Garden Street, Southwark, London – eight months’ imprisonment and an eight year Football Banning Order.

• David Stone, 54, of Cherry Garden Street, Southwark, London – eight months’ imprisonment suspended for two years and a four year Football Banning Order.

• Gaston Van Houwelingen, 44, of Chestnut Avenue, Newham, London – eight months’ imprisonment and a six year Football Banning Order.

• Jack Reid, 26, of Gomm Road, Southwick, London – 38 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years, 220 hours’ unpaid work and a three year Football Banning Order.

• Shaun McNulty, 22, of Pheasant Way, Yaxley, Peterborough – six months’ imprisonment suspended for two years, 100 hours’ unpaid work and a three year Football Banning Order.

Five of the men, Roe, Stone, Van Houwelingen, Gomm and McNulty plead guilty to the offence. Gaynor and Wright plead not guilty and were found guilty at a crown court trial on Wednesday, September 28.

PC Mark Wood, Cambridgeshire football intelligence officer said: “This was a large fight in an area where the general public were passing through.

“Officers were on the scene very quickly to prevent the disorder, but it’s only by luck that nobody other than the people involved in the fight were injured.

“The fact that three of the seven people charged have been given custodial sentences reflects how serious this incident was.”