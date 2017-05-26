Series of burglaries in Spalding targeting the elderly and vulnerable

Spalding Police are appealing for any information following a number of incidents which they believe are likely to be linked, including five burglaries.

The offences have occurred in and around the Spalding area and the offenders are targeting premises which have key safes on the exterior wall.

Key safes are fitted to homes of the elderly and vulnerable to allow carers access in times of emergency or simply because the occupants may be disabled.

The key safes are being forced open to give the offenders access to the keys and then the property.

Given the vulnerability and fragility of some of the victims, the police are very concerned that there is potential for serious consequences from one of these incidents. The first incident happened overnight on May 23/24 at Horsepit Lane in Pinchbeck.

A house at this location was entered and items stolen from within.

More incidents happened overnight on May 24/25, probably between the hours of 10pm and 5am. Three further burglaries happened, along with six incidents of either damage to houses or incidents of prowlers with torches.

These incidents happened in the following locations; Brownlow Crescent, Pinchbeck, Finlay Close, Hoekman Way, Lowfields Avenue, Matmore Close, Thornton Road, and Stonegate in Spalding.

During the night of May 25/26 another burglary occurred on Parkside Crescent, Spalding.

Some of these burglaries have been carried out while the elderly occupants have been asleep in their beds, or victims have woke up to find offenders in their home.

A police spokesman said: “Burglary to someone’s home is a crime which can leave a lasting impact on its victims, and for the perpetrators to deliberately target the elderly in this way is despicable.

“I urge anyone who has any information about these crimes to contact us. I encourage our community to be vigilant, look out for your neighbours, and report any suspicious activity when it is happening.”

The police can be contacted on 101.