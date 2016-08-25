Series of arson attacks in Peterborough city centre

Arsonists set fire to a number of bins in Peterborough city centre in the early hours of this morning.

Fires were started between 3am and 4am in Long Causeway, Priestgate, Cross Street and Cowgate.

An investigation revealed all were started deliberately.

Camridgeshire police said they were ‘keeping an open mind’ as to whether the fires were connected to a raid in Queensgate Shopping centre which saw tens of thousands of pounds of stock stolen from a jewellers.

The raid happened yards away from some of the fires, and took place at about 3am.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

MORE: Sledge hammer gang get away with thousands of pounds of stock in raid on Peterborough jewellers



