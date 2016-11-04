Second man charged with robbery, kidnap and false imprisonment after Peterborough home invasion

A second man has been charged after offenders forced their way into a Peterborough home, tied up a woman and threatened her children.

Steven Charles Arthurs, 25, of Saltmarsh in Peterborough, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday November 4, charged with robbery, false imprisonment and kidnap.

Crown Street Peterborough scene of a robbery, Crown Street, Peterborough 10/26/2016. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

Kevin Sharpe, 31, of Barry Walk in Peterborough, was charged with robbery and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 1.

The robbery took place in Crown Street at about 10.40am on October 25 when a man entered the property in Crown Street and tied up a woman who was in the property with her two children aged six and four.

The husband of the resident who was tied up was out when the robbery took place.

Wishing to remain anonymous, he said: “A man came and taped up my wife’s hands, face and legs. She was on the floor and could not move.

“He said, ‘where is your money, where is your gold?’

“He took the kids with him upstairs to help him search the house. He took some cash and found gold rings and bangles from our wedding. Another chap was with him but did not enter the property – he was covering outside. After half-an-hour the man left and my daughter rang the police.”

The homeowner added that the man who entered his home knew what job he did.