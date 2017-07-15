Scouts’ canoes are stolen in break-in at storage shed

Scouts in Peterborough have been left counting the cost after burglars broke into a storage shed and stole canoes.

Thieves broke into the shed at Milton Bridge, which is located at Ferry Meadows near Castor, on Sunday night.

Scout leaders are still going through the shed to find out what has been taken, but they know at least three boats are missing.

A spokesman said: “Please everyone keep your eyes out for a brand new Hou small red solo open canoe, and two new solo sit on top kayaks. Also bright red with black fabric seats with high backrests were stolen.

“We also lost about seven kayak paddles and three canoe paddles, one wood beaver/otter tail, one Kevlar standard shape paddle and a black handled standard paddle all for a tall paddler (these three belonged to one of our members).

“We have also lost several buoyancy aids. All the kit was clearly marked PSGCC or PSCC.

“The boats had stickers with a stock code of ours on them which may have been removed but the other kit is probably still all marked clearly except the three personal paddles.”

The two sit on top kayaks were bought to give children with mobility issues a chance to enjoy a water sport.

The spokesman said the thefts were likely to cost the scouts thousands of pounds. Security at the storage shed has already been increased to prevent further thefts.

Anyone with information about the thefts, or who sees any of the boats or equipment, is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.