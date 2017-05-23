School in Peterborough denies it has evacuated over bomb threat after old story spreads on social media

A school in Peterborough has been forced to deny it has evacuated over a bomb threat after an old story began spreading on social media.

The Voyager Academy in Mountsteven Avenue, Walton, has issued a statement on its Facebook page confirming that there is no threat against the secondary school and that it remains open today (Tuesday, May 23).

It follows the spreading of a story which happened on the same date last year, where Voyager and Discovery Primary School, which neighbour each other on Mountsteven Avenue in Walton, were evacuated and police cordoned off the scene following the bomb threat at the Discovery campus.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman at the time said the threat was believed to be a hoax and part of a series of threats at schools across the country that have taken place throughout the year.

The sharing of the old story follows the Manchester terror attack which has so far claimed 22 lives and left 59 people injured.

The blast happened at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande last night.

Police said the lone male attacker, who died in the blast, detonated an improvised explosive device.

Voyager posted on Facebook: “INACCURATE STORY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“We can confirm that there is no truth in the story that has been shared on social media regarding a bomb threat at The Voyager Academy today.

“The story relates to an event that took place and was reported last year (May 2016). The story has been wrongly shared today in the wake of the terrible events that took place in Manchester last night.

“We want to reassure parents that the academy has not received any threats and will remain open today.”

