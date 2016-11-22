Scam calls targeting vulnerable Cambridgeshire residents

Huntingdonshire residents are being urged to be vigilant to a scam in which fraudsters claim the victim has received a PPI pay-out.

Cambridgeshire Police have said there were two attempted frauds, in Upwood and Godmanchester, on Friday morning (November 18).

It is believed the fraudsters target vulnerable people by calling them and saying a recent PPI claim has been successful and they are owed thousands of pounds.

However, in order to receive the money they must pay commission in the form of iTunes vouchers.

The scammers will not pick the vouchers up directly from the victim but ask for the unique voucher number to be read out over the phone.

The Godmanchester victim was a vulnerable elderly man in his 70s and the Upwood victim was a woman in her 60s. No money was lost.

Anyone with information about the crimes or who thinks they may have been a victim should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, or 999 if a crime is in progress.