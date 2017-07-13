Safe containing large amount of cash stolen in Farcet burglary

A safe containing a large amount of cash has been stolen during a burglary in Farcet

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at a static home on a development site in Main Street, Farcet at some time between 2.30pm on Friday, July 7 and 10.20am on Sunday, July 9.

In this offence, unknown offenders have accessed the static caravan, possibly through a bedroom window. Once inside, a tidy search has occurred and a small safe (pictured) containing a large quantity of cash has been stolen.

Anyone who believes that they may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of this offence is asked to call Huntingdonshire Burglary Team on 101, to email hunts.burglary@cambs.pnn.police.uk or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.