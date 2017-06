Police are appealing for information after a Rolex watch was stolen in a Peterborough burglary.

The crooks forced entry into the property in Helpston Road, Ailsworth on May 27 at about 2am.

Once inside the property the offenders stole cash, designer clothes and a Rolex watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CF0298850517, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111