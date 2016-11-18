Robbers who killed my husband are “pure evil” says wife of pizza delivery driver

The wife of the pizza delivery driver killed by two men in a botched robbery has described the two robbers as “pure evil.”

Fawzia Qasemi said her family was still coming to terms with the death of 45-year-old Ali Qasemi, who died while his wife was expecting the couple’s third child in May after he was attacked by Joel Lawson and Mark Lintott.

In an emotional statement read by prosecuting barrister Gregory Perrins during the sentencing hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, Mrs Qasemi, who watched the hearing via a video link, said: “I will never be able to forgive them. They are pure evil.”

The court heard Ali had arrived In England from Afghanistan. Mrs Qasemi said: “Ali was a refugee who came here for a better life. He ran away from conflict but he was killed here trying to earn a living.

“No matter how far you run to get away from war you can’t get away from evil.”

She said the family was still coming to terms with the death. She said: “There really aren’t the words to explain how much I miss Ali. He was the backbone of our family.

“Ali was such a nice man, gentle, calm and kind. He was always there to help friends and family.”

Her third son was born in September, and she said her other two sons, aged seven and 11, were still coming to terms with the loss.

She said: “Ali did everything for the boys. He took them to school, cooked them dinner and washed them.

“The boys say they miss him, and the way he washed them and told them stories.

“When they are in the bath I wait till they are shampooing their hair so their eyes are closed, and I silently cry.”

Mrs Qasemi said she “begged” doctors to do all they could to keep Mr Qasemi alive in hospital, and took her sons to see him an hour before he died.

She said the boys had written Father’s Day cards to him a couple of months later, and they regularly visit his graveside where she still talks to him.

She added that the children had been worried about money as Ali was the main breadwinner for the family.

