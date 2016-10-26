Robbers tie up woman and threaten children in home invasion robbery in Peterborough

A woman was tied up and her children threatened by robbers during a home invasion in Peterborough.

Two men knocked at the door of a home in Crown Street in Peterborough yesterday, Tuesday October 25, and barged their way inside when it was opened by the resident.

They tied her up and threatened her children while they searched the house, making off with a quantity of cash and jewellery.

The robbery took place between 10.30am and 11am, when police arrived.

Officers attended and a scene remains in place today, Wednesday.

The family have not yet been able to return home.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/