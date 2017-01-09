Robbers threaten shop staff in frightening armed robbery at shop

Four robbers threatened shop staff with weapons before stealing money, alcohol and cigarettes in a raid in Wisbech on Friday.

During the incident, which took place at around 10.30pm on Friday, January 6, four men entered a shop in Norwich Road, Wisbech, and threatened staff with weapons including a crowbar and a wrench before stealing a till containing money, alcohol and cigarettes.

CCTV footage of the robbery

The four offenders then made off in a car, believed to be a dark Vauxhall Omega, which was parked in Wilberforce Road.

Officers are keen to identify the men pictured in the CCTV images.

Detective Sergeant Mark Plitsch said: “This was a particularly frightening incident for staff in the shop and we are keen to find those responsible as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.