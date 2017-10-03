Robber from Peterborough jailed for stealing bicycle in drunken and ‘cowardly’ attack

A man who stole a bicycle in a drunken and “cowardly” attack has been sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Jazab Altaf (24) of Cobden Avenue, Millfield, Peterborough, pleaded guilty and was sentenced yesterday (Monday, 2 October), on what was set to be the first day of his trial at Huntingdon Crown Court, for the robbery which took place on Friday, August 19, 2016.

Altaf approached a 58-year-old man who was cycling in Field Walk, Eastgate, encouraged him to stop and made conversation before assaulting him, causing minor injuries, and cycling away on the bicycle.

The victim reported the offence to officers who arrested Altaf nearby.

During sentencing the attack was described by the judge as a cowardly assault which Altaf had committed while drinking.

Detective Constable Fran Scott said: “This was a particularly frightening attack on the victim who was assaulted in broad daylight before having his property stolen.

“The sentence Altaf received shows how seriously this kind of crime is taken and sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated in Peterborough or elsewhere in the county.”