Road closed due to loose horses in Peterborough

A road in Peterborough was closed due to reports of horses being loose.

Police briefly closed Chadburn in Paston this morning (Friday, October 13) and are in Gunthorpe Ridings having received further calls about loose horses and ponies.

There were also reports of horses being loose in Oxney Road this morning.

Stagecoach East said police had closed Gunthorpe Ridings which was disrupting its service. A police spokesman was unable to confirm this but said officers are there this morning.