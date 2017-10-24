Respect warning to Peterborough trick or treaters this Halloween

Trick-or-treaters in Peterborough are being urged to respect their neighbours this Halloween.

October 31 is traditionally a night of fun and frolics with children dressed up as ghosts, witches and assorted monsters knocking on doors saying ‘Trick or Treat’.

One of the Cambridgeshire Police posters

While many householders are happy to hand over sweets or other presents to ward off the evil spirits it’s important to remember that not everybody wants strangers knocking on their doors.

Chief Inspector Steve Kerridge said: “For vulnerable or older members of the community Halloween can be a frightening and intimidating experience.

“We have created a poster people can download and display in their homes asking trick-or-treaters not to call as well as some tips for trick-or-treaters to ensure everyone has a pleasant evening.”

* Ensure children are accompanied by a responsible adult

* Explain how vulnerable people can be frightened by an unexpected group calling at their door on a dark evening

* Only knock at houses where you know you will be welcome

* Respect any ‘no trick-or-treating’ notices displayed

To download a copy of the poster visit www.cambs.pnn.police.uk/A-Z/Halloween or find us on Facebook @CambridgeshireConstabulary or Twitter @CambsCops.

Copies will also be available for collection at our police stations in Cambourne, Chatteris, Ely, Histon, Huntingdon, March, Cambridge, St Neots, Peterborough and Wisbech.