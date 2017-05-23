Religious leaders in Peteborough lead prayers for victims of Manchester terror attack

Prayers are being said for the victims of the Manchester terror attack at religious buildings across Peterborough today.

The chairman of one of the biggest mosques in Peterborough has condemned the terrorist attack in Manchester last night.

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman at the Faizan e Madinah Mosque, said his thoughts were with the victims of the attack which took place at the Manchester Arena which killed 22 and left 59 injured.

Mr Choudhuri said: “We condemn this attack, and send our sympathies to those who lost their lives, those who were injured and their families.

“It is difficult to express the words to describe what happened. “We will be saying special prayers for those affected later today, and our deep thoughts are with those who were injured, and we hope they make a full recovery. “It only takes one lunatic, one criminal to carry this out, and it is not acceptable. “Those who are responsible for acts like this, those who mastermind them and those who radicalise them must be punished for their actions.”

People are invited to say prayers at Peterborough Cathedral today.

A corner of the new building has been set aside at the city centre cathedral for people to pay respects to the 22 people killed and 59 injured in the attack which hit the Manchester Arena last night.

Mourners will be able to light candles as a tribute to those who lost their lives.