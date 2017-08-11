Recruitment day at city prison has variety of jobs

Dozens of jobs at HMP Peterborough will be on offer at a recruitment fair.

The jail, located on Saville Road, Westwood, will host the event to find new staff on Saturday, August 12 between 10am and 2pm at the Learning and Development Centre.

As well as prison custody officers, there are also opportunities for nurses, healthcare assistants, tutors in a variety of subjects, administrators and electricians. The jail works with offenders of a variety of ages, and has a male and female wing.

Clare Allen, who works as a prison custody officer at the jail, which is privately run by Sudexo, said: “Working at HMP/YOI Peterborough can be a challenging but enjoyable experience, with lots of support available for staff and residents alike. Helping residents overcome the issues that have led them to prison is very rewarding, especially when you can help to stop the circle of reoffending.”

Staff at the prison also support charities, by tutoring residents to produce items for sale raising much needed funds for local charities, including Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and Hope into Action.