Rebail for men over stabbing in city centre

Five men arrested over a stabbing in Peterborough city centre have been rebailed by police.

The men answered police bail last week after they were arrested in connection with an incident in Wentworth Street and Rivergate on January 17 this year.

A 21-year-old man from Peterborough, an 18-year-old man from the Wolverhampton, a 23-year-old man from Peterborough, a 19-year-old man from Huntingdon and a 22-year-old man from London have all been given bail until May 18 and 19.

A 22-year-old man from Wolverhampton was due to answer bail last Friday but police were not able to say what action has been taken with him.

Three of the men were injured in the incident, two of whom made their own way to hospital.

Witnesses to the incident can call Cambridgehire police on 101.