Rare watch, jewellery and TV stolen in Whittlesey burglary

A distinctive and rare watch has been stolen in a burglary in Whittlesey.

Thieves smashed the rear doors of a property in Searles Court just after midnight on Tuesday September 6.

Once inside they stole a Samsung television and a number of items of jewellery including several women’s rings and a men’s Rado watch with a rare red crest on it.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything suspicious is asked to call DC Jon Edwards at March Police Station on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.