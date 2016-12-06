Rare soay sheep stolen from Sacrewell Farm

Two rare lambs were stolen from Sacrewell last night (Monday, December 5).

Six-month-old Soay sheep Luna and Solar were born at the farm, near Wansford, earlier this year and staff were devastated to discover they had been stolen when they arrived at work this morning. A rear gate had been broken into and it is believed to have happened sometime between 6pm last night and 7am this morning.

The farm is an agricultural education charity founded in 1964 to teach people about food and farming, but the Soay sheep on site were kept as pets.

Sacrewell’s engagement manager Jack Pishhorn said Luna had been hand-reared by ranger Tracey Denwood, who was particularly devastated.

He said: “Staff here are absolutely gutted.

“Solar and Luna were this year’s lambs and Luna was rejected by her mother so was hand-reared by one of our rangers.”

The gate that was broken into is accessed from the A47. The theft has been reported to police.

Jack added: “Most of this year’s lambs have gone to market already and the only ones left are pets, which we keep here for agricultural education purposes.

“We’ve stepped up our overnight security and increased the presence of our staff on site to deter any further attempts.”