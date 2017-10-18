Ram-raiders destroy Whittlesey off-licence in ATM raid

Ram-raiders destroyed the front of a Whittlesey off-licence in an attempt to raid an ATM machine.
Drink Shack, which is on the roundabout leading onto the A605 towards Peterborough, was targeted by the ram-raiders using a stolen 4x4 between 1.45am and 2am this morning (Wednesday, October 18).
However, they appear to have been unsuccessful in taking the ATM machine, according to a police spokesman.
He said: “A silver Audi estate and a stolen Mitsubishi 4X4 were used by the offenders. The latter was used to ram the shop and it’s believed a failed attempt was made to get the ATM machine.
“It appears the Audi, also suspected stolen, was then found alight in a car park in Earith.”
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
