Racist graffiti scrawled across Peterborough retail park

Peterborough police are investigating a spate of racist graffiti after abuse was scrawled across the wall of a shop in the city.

Officers have described the slogans painted on Currys PC World as “prejudiced graffiti” at said the building in Maskew Avenue is due to be cleaned today, Wednesday April 19, following the attack yesterday.

It follows incidents at Ferry Meadows and under a parkway underpass in which similar graffiti was painted in recent weeks.

While the Peterborough Telegraph is aware of the contents of the graffiti and has been sent photos of the attacks at all three locations, the editorial team has chosen not to dignify it by publishing them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.