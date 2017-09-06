Racially aggravated graffiti sprayed across walls in two separate incidents

Police are appealing for information following incidents of racially aggravated graffiti in Huntingdon.

Sometime on Saturday, September 2, a wall in Nene Road was spray painted. This was followed by a wall in Oak Drive Monday September 4.

Officers are urging people who know who is responsible to call police.

Sergeant Emma Garwood said: “We are working closely with the affected community and are doing everything possible to ensure those responsible are caught.

“Any reports of hate crime in the county will be fully investigated and it is vitally important that anyone who knows who is responsible reports it.”

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should call police on 101 quoting CF0504570917 for Nene Road and CF0506640917 for Oak Drive or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.