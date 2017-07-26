Public warned not to approach man wanted in connection with racially aggravated assault in Peterborough

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with an assault in Peterborough that officers believe was racially aggravated.

The offence took place at around 10.50pm on Thursday, July 13, in Scalford Drive. The victim, a man, suffered minor injuries in the assault.

Officers are trying to trace Thomas Baldwin, 29, of no fixed abode, who is thought to still be in Peterborough.

Anyone who knows of Baldwin’s whereabouts should not approach him, but should contact police on 101 quoting crime number CF0399600717.