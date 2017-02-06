Public told not to approach man wanted for series of armed robberies in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire police have released a photograph of a man wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies.

Detectives want to question Jordan Dean, 23, about the crimes, which have taken place between October and last month at premises including bookmakers and convenience stores. Specifics of the incidents have not been provided by police.

Knives and other weapons have been used but no firearms.

Dean should not be approached and members of the public are advised to call 101 with information.

Anyone with information about the crimes or Dean’s whereabouts can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.