Prosecutors in Cambridgeshire courts rated as good by inspectors

The Crown Prosecution Service in the East of England has been rated as ‘good’.

The rating was given by HM CPS Inspectorate (HMCPSI).

The inspection looked at conviction rates in the area.

There was an 87.2 per cent conviction rate in Magistrates’ Court, 80.8 per cent in Crown, 78.6 per cent for violence against women and girls, and 84.2 per cent for hate crime offences.

Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England, Jenny Hopkins, said: “I welcome this report which recognises the hard work and dedication of the staff and their commitment to delivering and providing a quality service to victims and witnesses.

“The Inspectors considered our work in the four areas of high quality casework, continuously improving, the success of our people, and public confidence; they rated us as “good” across all four, which is a real achievement.

“I am particularly pleased that in their report the Inspectors said: ‘The Area has a dedicated staff who work well with their colleagues and recognise the importance of the work that they do.’

“They also said we provide a good service to victims and witnesses, which is at the heart of what we do.

“While identifying our strengths and good practice, the Inspectors also said there were issues we need to address and we have drawn up plans to deal with these in the coming months.

“Over the last few years, the Area and its staff have worked tirelessly to provide a good service, not only to our criminal justice partners, but also to the communities that they serve.

“We will do our utmost to maintain the high standards we set ourselves and to ensure improvements continue in the service we provide to the public and our partner agencies.”

CPS in the East - which covers Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, had been rated as good in the last inspection in 2012.