Prolific Peterborough thief jailed for stealing a few days after release on compassion grounds

A prolific thief who was released from custody on compassion grounds began stealing again just a few days after receiving his freedom.

Phillip Kelly (33) of Andrews Close, Farcet, was sentenced to 22 months in jail at Cambridge Crown Court on July 28 for four counts of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary.

Kelly had previously appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 22 charged with two burglaries and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to the first burglary charge and the other three offences were later taken into consideration. He was subsequently released on compassionate grounds with a deferred sentence.

The deferred sentence stated that if he committed another crime within a given timeframe he would be resentenced for the original four offences and any additional offences.

However, within a few days of being released Kelly had committed a further two offences:

. On June 17, Kelly smashed the window of an Audi Q5 in Westgate, Peterborough, and stole a box of shoes of an unknown value.

. On June 18, Kelly smashed the window of a Ford Mondeo in Westgate and stole a bag containing clothing and electronics worth over £1,500.

The four offences Kelly received a deferred sentence for were:

. On April 1, Kelly smashed the passenger window of a Ford Kuga in Haddon Way, Farcet, and stole an iPhone mobile phone worth £600 and a wallet containing £40.

. On April 2, Kelly smashed the passenger window of a Ford Fiesta in Crown Lakes, Farcet, and stole a leather handbag containing keys, cash and credit cards of an unknown value.

. On April 5, Kelly forced his way into a home in Spring Drive, Farcet. Once inside he stole jewellery and cash worth more than £1,500.

. On April 14, Kelly forced his way into a property in Haddon Way, Farcet. Once inside he stole jewellery, electronics and car keys worth more than £1,700.

As a result of this Kelly appeared at court for breaching his deferred sentence and received 18 months for the two counts of burglary and four months for each count of theft from a motor vehicle, to run concurrently but consecutively with the burglary sentence.

Detective Constable Neil Gibbs said: “Burglary is a force priority for us and our aim is to not only prevent offending but to also catch offenders.

“Kelly was a prolific threat to those in the Peterborough area and this sentence shows how seriously we take burglary in Cambridgeshire.”