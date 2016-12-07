Prisoner who absconded from jail who was thought to be in Peterborough rearrested

A man has absconded from an open prison and was thought to be in the Peterborough area has been re-arrested.
Phillip Henry Willis, 65, was released, on temporary licence, yesterday, Tuesday, December 6, but failed to reach his destination near Peterborough.
Willis is serving a sentence for arson.
He had links to Cambridgeshire and Kettering in Northamptonshire and absconded from Sudbury open prison.
He has now been re-arrested.
