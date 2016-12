A man has absconded from an open prison and is thought to be in the Peterborough area.

Phillip Henry Willis, 65, was released, on temporary licence, yesterday, Tuesday, December 6, but failed to reach his destination near Peterborough.

Willis is serving a sentence for arson.

He has links to Cambridgeshire and Kettering in Northamptonshire and absconded from Sudbury open prison.

Anyone who sees Willis or who knows where he is should ring 101, quoting Derbyshire incident number 963 of December 6.