Primary school children speak to speeding drivers at roadside in effort to tackle dangerous driving

Cambridgeshire police teamed up with school children yesterday to tackle the issue of speeding traffic near their primary school.

Officers worked with Coates Primary School children to educate drivers about the village school and the dangers of speeding in the area.

Officers pulled 11 speeding motorists to one side and the children were then able to speak to the drivers.

A police spokesman said: “A massive well done needs to be said to the children involved. They asked some fantastic questions which drivers found very influential.”