Posh fan given three year banning order after Peterborough pub incident

A Peterborough football fan has been banned from matched for three years after admitting taking part in a fight.

Derek Docherty (40) of Wootton Avenue, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to affray in relation to an incident in the Peacock pub in London Road on July 16 last year.

Peterborough United played a pre-season friendly with Norwich City at the ABAX stadium on the same day.

Docherty was given a £685 fine and a three year banning order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Three other men pleaded not guilty to affray, They will face trial at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 27