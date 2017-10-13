Police yet to identify victims of A1 fatal collision after car burst into flames, court told

A man and woman have appeared in court charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of two men on the A1 between Stamford and Grantham this week.

Irenaivanova Elenkova, 36, from Bulgaria, and Kostadinivanov Tanev, 46, from Turkey appeared in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Thursday October 11.

Two men travelling in a car died following the crash involving a curtain sided heavy goods lorry on the A1 at Colsterworth at around 1am on Wednesday, October 11.

The court were told the car burst into flames with the two men inside. The victims are yet to be identified.

The A1 northbound was closed for 16 hours following the fatal crash.

The defence made no application for bail.

District Judge Peter Veits sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court to be heard on Monday, November 13.