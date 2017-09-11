Police warning over rise in handbag thefts in Peterborough

Police in Peterborough are warning people to be aware of a rise in handbag thefts in the city.

A spokesman said: “Be careful when out shopping as we’ve seen a rise in the number of handbag thefts in the city.

“They have happened across the city and mainly in or outside supermarkets.

“The latest incident was on Friday (September 8) at Morrisons, in Lincoln Road, when a woman had her handbag stolen while she loading her car.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and call police if they see anyone acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should call police on 101.