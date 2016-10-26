Police warning and advice after increase in pickpocket activity in Peterborough city centre

Police are warning shoppers in Peterborough City Centre of a fresh wave of pick pockets and ‘purse dippers.’

PCSO Amanda Large said officers had seen an increase in this type of theft in the city centre recently in numerous locations, but particularly in and around charity shops.

She said: “It is so easy when busy to forget to zip up handbags or not put phones and wallets away properly but please do be very careful with your possessions.”

Police advise:

To prevent yourself becoming a victim of theft do not advertise your valuables, keep them secure and safe at all times.

Top tips for keeping your valuables safe from pickpockets are:

* Keep your valuables out of sight

* Keep your bag zipped up

* Wear your bag on your front

* Keep your phone and wallet in an inside pocket of your jacket or deep inside your bag