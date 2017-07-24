Police warning after spate of handbag thefts from Peterborough supermarkets

Police are urging members of the public to be vigilant following a series of handbag thefts from supermarkets in Peterborough.

Over the last month there has been seven incidents of women having their handbags stolen across the city, however, since Monday, July 17, there have been three similar instances.

On Monday (July 17), a woman in her 40s was in Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington, when she had her handbag stolen. She had paid for her shopping and left the store to return her trolley when she noticed her handbag had been taken.

On Wednesday (July 19) between 11am and 11.15am a woman in her 70s was at the Bretton Centre retail park when her handbag was taken. She left her car with her handbag hung over her shoulder and entered Poundland. It was when she got to the tills that she noticed her bag was missing.

Also on Wednesday, between 4.50pm and 5.20pm, a woman in her 50s was in Morrisons supermarket in Lincoln Road when her handbag was taken from her trolley while she was looking at products.

Members of the public are being asked to be vigilant and report any information about these crimes to police by calling 101 or reporting information online via www.contactcambspolice.uk/report.

In order to keep your personal belongings safe, you can take a few simple precautionary measures:

. Keep your bag closed, secure and in sight at all times

. While walking around, carry your bag close to you with the clasp facing inwards

. Where possible, don’t put everything in your bag. For example, keep your keys and mobile phone in a zipped jacket pocket

Other advice can be found on the force website here.

The incidents are as follows:

. Wednesday, July 19, between 4.50pm and 5.20pm, Morrisons, Lincoln Road. Woman in her 50s had her handbag stolen from her shopping trolley while she was looking at something.

. Wednesday, July 19, between 11am and 11.15am, Flaxland, Bretton Centre.Woman in her 70s had her handbag stolen while it was hung over her shoulder (note – the victim has her bag while in the car park and when she entered the Poundland shop, however when she got to the tills she noticed it had gone).

. Monday, July 17, between 9.50am and 10am, Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington. Woman in her 40s paid for shopping, left the store to put a trolley away and noticed her bag had gone.

. Tuesday, July 4, between 11.30pm and 12.30am on Wednesday, July 5, Lincoln Road, near to Taverner’s Road. Woman in her 20s was walking along Taverner’s Road with a friend when they were approached by two men. They continued walking and talking to the men when eventually the women told them to leave them alone. The men left and this was when the victim realised her handbag had been taken.

. Saturday, June 24, about 12.45pm, PKai Hair, Westgate. Woman in her 20s had her handbag stolen from within the hair salon.

. Saturday, June 24, about 11.50am, St Peter and All Souls Church, Geneva Street. Woman in her 80s was inside the church when she noticed a man sitting directly behind her, when she went to leave the man followed her and reached into her carrier bag and made off with her orange handbag.

. Friday, June 23, about 1.45pm, Morrisons, Lincoln Road. Woman in her 30s had her handbag stolen from her trolley while loading shopping bags into her car.