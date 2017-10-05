Police warning about suspicious charity collector in Peterborough

Police have issued a warning about a suspicious charity collector in Peterborough.

Amanda Large, crime prevention officer, said: “On Tuesday morning 3rd October at approximately 10.15 a suspicious charity collector cold called at a house in Saltersgate, Parnwell.

“He is described as a white male, approx mid 30’s, 5ft 9 to 5ft 10 tall with black hair, bushy eyebrows and a local accent. He was smartly dressed in a black suit and tie with a white shirt and carrying a clip board.

“Did he call at your house? Did you see this male on Tuesday morning?”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number CF0567631017or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police advice about charity collectors:

Most charity collectors are legitimate, but you can never be too careful. There are some simple guidelines you can follow to ensure that any charity collectors who may call are genuine:

Always err on the side of caution. A polite ‘no thank you’ should do, or you could choose not to answer the door, or put up a ‘No cold callers’ sign.

Genuine charity collectors will carry all the necessary official documents relating to their charity.

Check the collector’s identity badge and ask to see documentation, including the charity’s registration number.

Ask to see the collector’s permit or licence which they must carry. This should indicate whether or not they are legitimately collecting on that charity’s behalf.

Don’t commit to anything. Check with the official charity itself, either online or over the phone, to see if they are making house calls in your area.

The same applies when charity bags are left on your doorstep or in your letterbox. If you wish to donate, check with the official charity to make sure your gift goes to a legitimate source.

The police will have a list of charitable organisations visiting your area which can be checked by calling 101. We recommend that you contact the charity directly if you wish to make a regular donation through your bank or building society.

If In Doubt - Keep Them Out!