Police warning about suspicious caller in Peterborough

Police have issued a warning about a suspicious caller in Peterborough.

PCSO Martha Hurley said: “At approximately 1.15pm on Thursday, November 9, an unknown male opened a meter cupboard in Canwell, Werrington.

“He did not knock or ring the doorbell of the property first and was heard by the householder when he made a noise. On enquiry he advised he worked for a company called ‘Utilitarian’ and was looking to install a smart meter.

“The male had no identification, no business cards and walked off quickly when confronted. No vehicle was seen.

“He is described as a black male with a pencil moustache, wearing a bobble hat with a red badge, a black jacket and jeans.

“Please be aware of this and keep an eye out for yourself and neighbours. If you see something suspicious in progress dial 999. If some time has passed, please use 101.”