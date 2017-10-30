Police warning about motorbike and moped thefts in Peterborough

Police have issued a warning about motorbike and moped thefts in Peterborough.

Amanda Large, crime prevention officer in Peterborough, said: “Cambridgeshire police have received 14 reports of motorcycles that have been stolen in Peterborough in October 2017.

“The majority of these thefts were overnight and from home addresses. We would like to take this opportunity to warn other motorcycle/moped owners about these thefts and to encourage the crime prevention measures contained in this link: https://www.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/vehicle-crime/.

There are plenty of ways you can help to keep your motorbike safe:

. Always lock your bike and set its alarm if it has one

. Use a driveway alarm, a really inexpensive security product that you could switch on at night and is activated by PIR movement sensor when anybody enters your garden or drive. These can be purchased cheaply on-line for around £25

. Try to use a designated motorcycle parking place with a stand and security loop when away from home

. When leaving your bike for some time, try to lock it to something secure. At home, you can fit special ground anchors to secure and lock your bike

. Use a motorbike cover

. Have the motorbike marked with its vehicle identification number (VIN)

. Don’t leave items such as helmets or other possessions with your bike

. Think about where you park - try to park where there are lots of people passing, good lighting and CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org,