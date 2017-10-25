Police want to speak to two March men about violent robbery

Police are attempting to locate two men from March to speak to them about a violent robbery.

Police are appealing for information to locate 27-year-old Lukascz Kirylczuk and 32-year-old Lukascz Weckowicz.

The violent robbery was in Newport on Saturday, September 9.

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of these men, please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 231 09/09/17 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.