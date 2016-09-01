Police urge drivers and passengers to buckle up

Drivers and passengers across Cambridgeshire are being reminded to buckle up as part of a month long campaign.

Throughout September officers from across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire will be stopping vehicles in which drivers and passengers are not wearing seatbelts and raising awareness of the dangers of flouting the law.

Inspector Philip Bloor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Driver or passenger, front or back of the vehicle, the message remains the same – buckle up!

“Wearing a seatbelt can mean the difference between life and death for drivers and passengers if they are involved in a road traffic collision.

“We know that there are still people across the three counties who are taking a risk by not taking just a moment to fasten their seatbelts. This campaign is not just about fining people for breaking the law, it’s also about giving them valuable advice which could save their life.”

Those caught not using the life-saving device can be given an on-the-spot fine of £100 and face a £500 fine if prosecuted.

In 2015, 2,624 people were issued with tickets for not wearing a seatbelt across the three counties – 543 in Beds, 1,393 in Cambs and 688 in Herts.